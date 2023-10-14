MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — An 81-year-old man is missing out of Millcreek, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

The man, identified as Raymond “Lester” Holliman, was last seen at the Willow Wood Care Center, located 1205 East Bonner Way, Millcreek, shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

He is described as a White male, 6′ tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair. He was reportedly last seen wearing a dark green jacket, black pants, black backpack, and a ball cap.

Raymond “Lester” Holliman (Courtesy of Unified Police)

Officials said Holliman has Dementia/Alzheimer’s. He reportedly does not have a phone with him, and he may be trying to get to Mississippi.

If you have any information regarding Holliman’s whereabouts, please call Unified Police at 801-840-4000 or simply call 911.

No further information is available at this time.