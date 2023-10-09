SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 61-year-old man who is missing out of Sandy.

Officials said Roger Hale was last seen Sunday night, Oct. 8, at around 7:30 p.m. He was reportedly last seen at 451 East Elise Street.

He is described as a 61-year-old White male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 220 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a buzz cut.

He was last seen wearing a red-orange flannel, black pants, black shoes, and a backpack with a white stripe.

Officials said his intended destination at the time of his last sighting is unknown.

If you have any information regarding Hale’s whereabouts, please contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 or call 911.

No further information is available at this time.