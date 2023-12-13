SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Young patients at Shriners Children’s Hospital celebrated the holidays in a special way this year, taking part in a series of events for its Reindeer Games and giving each child the chance to become a winner.

The events were hosted at the Shriners Children’s Salt Lake City on Tuesday, featuring over 30 patients aged 3-12 of varying abilities who competed in a track-and-field style meet.

Walking up to the hospital, the children were greeted by a real-life reindeer to ring in the games. Inside, families and friends dressed in red fezzes filled the room with bellows of support.

The children participated in several engaging, holiday-themed events, including Stocking Races, Bobbing for Candy Canes, Icicle Obstacle Courses, and Ornament Balancing.

According to the organization, Shriners Children’s offers state-of-the-art pediatric orthopedic care for a wide range of diseases and disorders of the bones, muscles and joints. Children receive a variety of specialty treatments with care provided regardless of ability to pay.

The Reindeer Games was inspired by the popular book titled Santa’s Reindeer Games.

“This event really is an end-of-year celebration for our patients and their families,” said Raegan Holbrook, director of marketing and communications for Shriners Children’s SLC. “It’s yet another way that Shriners Children’s goes beyond just physical care by catering to their emotional and social needs as well.”

Of the competitors in attendance, one of the most excited to “go for gold” this year was Colle Spencer. In the heat of competition, Colle looked into the lens of ABC4’s Photojournalist Jose Tabares with a heartfelt greeting: “Hi, people on the news!”

Colle was among many children to receive a trophy for the Reindeer Games, given to all who performed well this season. His mother Joann said this event was an exciting opportunity for Colle.

“It’s so important for him to get together with kids that are just like him because it helps him not feel so alone and helps him be with kids that are on the same level as him, who he can relate to and have the same experiences,” she said.