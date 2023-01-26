TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Taylorsville High School has been placed on lockdown after reports of shots being fired in the Taylorsville parking lot on Thursday afternoon.

Reports of the shots fired came before 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Taylorsville Police Department Lt. Jake Hill said police responded to an altercation where it appears shots may have been fired after finding a gun casing.

Hill confirmed with ABC4 there have been no fatalities or injuries as a result of the reported shooting. Taylorsville Police confirmed via Twitter the scene is no longer active.

Lt. Hill said a few suspects have been taken into custody and police believe there is no risk to the public. Taylorsville High will still remain on lockdown, according to Hill, as police are trying to locate a “couple of students” that may have been involved in the altercation, but not in the shots fired.

Granite School District Spokesperson Ben Horsely confirmed the lockdown at Taylorsville High with ABC4. Horsely said Taylorsville PD is leading the investigation and Granite Police Department is providing support to secure the campuses.

Two other schools, Plymouth and Hartvigsen Elementary have been placed on a lockout, meaning schools are proceeding as normal but the building has been secured. Vista Elementary and Bennion Junior High were also briefly placed on a lockout protocol, but those have since been lifted, according to Horsely.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.