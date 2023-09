WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A shooting in West Jordan this morning, Sept. 2, left one man hospitalized, according to the West Jordan Police Department.

Police said a weapon was involved and shots were fired near Keelcrest Drive just after 10:15 a.m.

Police said the suspect is David Au, 34.

The victim is reportedly in surgery.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.