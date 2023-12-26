SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A suspect is still at large after Salt Lake Police said one person was shot and injured early this morning in the 400 block of E. 200 South.

Police said the investigation began at around 2 a.m. this morning after shots were fired near a convenience store. Officers found the victim with an injury that was not life-threatening, and first responders took him to a local hospital.

While no motive is currently known, officers initially believed the shooting was part of a robbery. Instead officers later determined the shooting happened after an argument between both parties.

Police are asking citizens for tips, as they were unable to locate the suspect. No description of the suspect has been made available.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 or submit an anonymous tip using the City Protect App and reference case number 23-288062.