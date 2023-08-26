OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Several people were injured after an alleged shooting at an Orem apartment complex earlier this morning, Aug. 26, according to the Orem Police Department on Facebook.

At around 1:15 a.m., Orem Police responded to a report of “shots fired” at the Midtown 360 apartments, according to the police department.

Officers reportedly arrived at the scene and found evidence of a shooting outside of the buildings.

The Metro SWAT team was then deployed and served a warrant on an apartment the suspect was in, according to Orem Police.

Several people are reportedly in custody, and several sustained injuries, according to Orem Police. They reported no one was critically injured.

Orem Police said the Investigations Division and Evidence Technicians are still processing the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.