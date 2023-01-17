TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) — A family is in mourning after a woman was killed by a minivan crashing through a storefront in Tooele on Monday, Jan. 16. She was identified today as Roseann Davis, 51, of Tooele City.

Her husband, Roger Davis, said she had worked at the store, Ensign Engineering & Land Survey Inc., for more than 10 years as an office manager. Aside from being a dedicated employee, she was also a mother of two, a wife and a woman of service.

“Roseann was my best friend,” Roger Davis said. “She made me a better person. She blessed everybody who knew her.”

Tooele Police said a silver minivan crashed into Ensign Engineering & Land Survey Inc., located at 169 N Main Street, hitting an employee, later identified as Roseann Davis, who was standing near the front of the store. She died at the scene from her injuries.

Authorities reportedly told Roger Davis that the driver had a medical episode right before he lost control of his vehicle. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was expected to recover.

“I want to make sure that the driver and his family are prayed for and thought of in this difficult time,” Roger Davis said.

The husband thanked first responders and the community for the outpouring of support. He said the lovely thoughts and prayers the family received are a testament to the kind of person Roseann Davis was.

“She was a wonderful mother,” Roger Davis said. “Things like this remind us of how precious life is.”

In honor of his wife, Roger Davis pleads for everyone to hug their loved ones a little tighter tonight.