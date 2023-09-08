RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — Renowned burger chain Shake Shack is opening its first drive-thru location in Utah.

The new drive-thru is coming to the Mountain View Village shopping mall in Riverton. It will be located at 4415 West Tree Sparrow Dr., and opens on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

Shake Shack’s new restaurant marks its fourth Utah location, and while it offers the first drive-thru, it will also have in-dining.

Its hours will be Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The first wave of guests can expect to receive a custom, reusable Shake Shack cold cup. Additionally, Shake Shack will be donating $1 for every sandwich sold at the Mountain View Village location on Sept. 12 to Utahns Against Hunger, a Salt Lake City-based organization committed to increasing access to food through advocacy, outreach, and education.

The new drive-thru will feature two lanes. Digital pre-ordering for pickup or delivery is available on the Shack app or online here.

The original Shake Shack opened in 2004 in New York City’s Madison Square Park. The company has since expanded to over 470 locations.