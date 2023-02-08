SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – An American Fork man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to multiple women in a Sandy store on Dec. 23, 2022, according to Sandy Police.

Gary Winston Fotheringham, 42, has been charged with lewdness by a sex offender (third-degree felony).

A probable cause affidavit states that Fotheringham can be seen in surveillance footage unzipping his pants, exposing his genitals, and walking around the store.

A loss prevention officer states that Fotheringham carried a blue and white plaid shirt at his waist and would cover himself as he walked around. When Fotheringham approached a woman, he would reportedly then move the shirt, exposing his genitals.

One witness says she was standing near a rack of clothes when she turned around and saw Fotheringham holding a shirt near his waist, exposing himself to her.

Police say Fotheringham is a registered sex offender who has previously been convicted of lewdness in multiple cases, and currently has a case pending where he was also charged with lewdness.

He reportedly has also been convicted of three counts of attempted forcible sexual abuse in Utah’s 3rd District Court.

“The Defendant is clearly a danger to the community and has proven that he will continue to reoffend if let out,” a motion for no bail states.

No further information is available at this time.