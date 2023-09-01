DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) — A Corner Canyon High School student died from brain cancer on Aug. 29, and today, a number of high schoolers around the community wore green in his honor.

Paxton Newell, a 17-year-old diagnosed with brain cancer only a few months ago, was a beloved lacrosse player at CCHS, according to the GoFundMe. He turned 17 only days before he passed away.

At least seven schools joined in honoring Paxton by wearing the color green today, according to the CCHS Student Body President Estella Watson. She said Alta, Skyline, Copper Hills, Hillcrest, Olympus, Brighton, and Farmington all wore green in his honor.

Watson described Paxton as a “friend to all” and a “light.” After his death, the school posted on social media saying “He was so loved by everyone who knew him and will be deeply missed.”

Corner Canyon High School students wear green to the Friday night football game in honor of Paxton Newell. (Courtesy of Estella Watson)

For tonight’s football game against Farmington High, all attendees were asked to wear their “best green outfit” as a tribute to Paxton. Farmington High even prepared to do a moment of silence during the game in recognition of CCHS’s loss, Watson said.

While the word that continues to be used by many when describing Paxton’s passing is “devastating,” Watson said the school community is coming together during this difficult time.

The original GoFundMe post written by Staci Chavez said “We know the power of standing together and supporting each other. Let’s show Paxton that he’s not alone in this battle.”

While Paxton has now passed on, the community continues to show his loved ones that they are not alone in this battle, bringing strength to the community amidst this great loss.

Paxton’s mother Lisa Newell sent ABC4 this statement regarding the community show of support:

Paxton is a true light in this world.

We have been humbled and deeply touched by so many who have reached out and extended kindness and love for Paxton and our Family in so many ways! We would not have made it through these past 4 months of Paxton’s hardship and trials without so Many of our Family, Close friends and the Entire Community around us reaching out, comforting and bearing us up giving us hope! Our lives have been greatly blessed by So Many. For this We will forever be grateful and the kindness shared will permanently be in our hearts forever with Paxton! Lisa Newell, Paxton’s mother

To donate or read more about Paxton’s journey, see the GoFundMe.