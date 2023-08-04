WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — On Thursday night, the Wasatch Front was hammered with torrential rain and severe thunderstorms. The weather forced several events across the valley to be postponed – including the pop-punk concert held at USANA Amphitheatre.

The Offspring was set to headline at the USANA Amphitheatre on Thursday night, following opening performances by Sum 41 and Simple Plan. However, their performance was put on hold indefinitely.

“Well, that’s a huge disappointment! The wind and lightning forced us to cancel,” wrote The Offspring’s lead guitarist Kevin Wasserman, better known as Noodles, on X. “We don’t want to see anyone hurt! The crowd reactions that Simple Plan and Sum 41 were getting had us so excited to play tonight. We are gutted but we will be back!”

Wasserman said the band would have been fine with the Amphitheatre’s roof over their heads but the crowd was in danger of being struck by lightning. In a reply to a fan Wasserman said there were lightning strikes close to the venue.

“Can’t have that when people are out in the open,” he explained.

The band was in Utah as part of their “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour.” The Offspring is set to play several shows in California this weekend, before heading back east through Arizona and Texas. There is no word on when the Offspring will be back in Salt Lake City, but Wasserman told a fan to “stay tuned.”

The storms also postponed Real Salt Lake‘s Round of 32 Leagues Cup match against Mexican team, Club León. Originally set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. at America First Field, the game was put on hold as lightning struck nearby and a wall of rain pounded the stadium.

A majority of fans took to cover under the east and west sides of the stadium but a dedicated few stuck to their seats and continued to sing to the pounding of drums and thunder. Video even shows some fans running onto the pitch, sliding on the grass, despite warnings from the stadium speakers.

Two hours after the scheduled kickoff, Real Salt Lake officially announced the game had been pushed back to Friday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. The team said it will share more information when it becomes available.