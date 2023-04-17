SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Saturday, April 22, Salt Lake City will host its annual marathon, prompting the Salt Lake City Police Department to warn drivers of several road closures and traffic disruptions this upcoming weekend.

The Salt Lake City Marathon features several events, including a full marathon, half marathon, a 10K run, 5K run, and a bike tour. The marathon stretches from the Federal Heights neighborhood just north of the University of Utah campus as far down as 4500 South in Holladay.

A course map for the 2023 Salt Lake City Marathon. (Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

Sections of roads including 11th Avenue, South Temple, 1100 East, 2300 East, 4500 South, Highland Drive, and 600 East will experience partial closures throughout the day. Salt Lake City Police say some segments of the course will require to be completely closed down during the race.

While some roads affected will open within a few hours of closing, SLCPD warned that select streets could be closed for up to seven hours. Throughout the duration of the race, SLCPD officers will provide directions for traffic detours in addition to posted signs diverting traffic around the marathon.

“Community members should review [Salt Lake City Marathon course maps] and prepare to avoid those areas or delay travel, if possible,” said SLCPD in a statement. “Please use extreme caution when traveling through the area as there will be a significant increase in vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic.”

SLCPD has reportedly been working in collaboration with event organizers to lessen the impact on commuters while protecting marathon participants.