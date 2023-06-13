The Jordan River Trail. A man died on the trail in what police are calling a possible drowning May 29. (Jeff Hunter, ABC4)

UPDATE, 12:56 p.m.: South Salt Lake Police confirmed that everyone who fell into the river has been safely recovered from the Jordan River.

Executive Officer Danielle Croyle told ABC4 that four adults and 10 children were in two boats on the river as part of a summer program put on by the Tracy Aviary & Botanical Gardens. The two boats capsized and officers used a drone to comb the river to locate all the persons who went overboard.

While everyone was accounted for, Croyle warned residents that rivers are still high and swollen, moving very fast. Boaters should take the utmost precautions to stay safe.

Both South Salt Lake Police and Fire were involved in the rescue, according to Croyle.

ORIGINAL POST: SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — Rescue efforts are underway at the Jordan River after reports of several kids falling into the river.

South Salt Lake Police Department Executive Officer Danielle Croyle told ABC4 that several kids were floating in the Jordan River when the vessel they were in capsized. A swift water rescue team responded to the scene and rescue efforts are being conducted to locate everyone involved.

At this time, authorities are unsure how many were involved.

According to the United States Geological Survey water data, the Jordan River is still experiencing a high flow rate, flowing at 134 cubic feet per second as of Tuesday, June 13.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide more information as it becomes available.