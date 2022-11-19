TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville man, 49, is in critical condition after an explosion involving a portable propane heater, having had his hand nearly severed, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, police received a call regarding an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch Road in extreme southwest Utah County.

The man reportedly entered a shipping container where he had “several different kinds of flammable fuels,” according to UCSO.

A press release states that he walked to the far end of the container, lit a portable propane heater, then walked back toward the entrance. As he got to the entrance, the vapors inside the container reportedly ignited and exploded.

The Sheriff’s Office states that the man sustained critical burn injuries, suffering second degree burns over 35% of his body, with the right hand being nearly severed.

His condition is reportedly life-threatening at this time.

He also sustained less severe burns over “most of the rest of his body,” the Sheriff’s Office states.

Deputies responded along with fire units from Santaquin Fire and Ambulance, Payson, Genola, and Goshen, a release states.

An AirLife Utah medical helicopter also responded to the explosion, and after stabilizing the man, he was flown to the burn unit at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City where he is currently receiving treatment.