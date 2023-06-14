A close-up shot of a partially shattered window from a car parked near 1450 South West Temple (Image courtesy of SLCPD)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — At least 10 cars were damaged overnight into Tuesday morning in the Ballpark neighborhood and police say the suspect is still at large.

Salt Lake City Police said they received an online tip around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, about a damaged car near 1450 South and West Temple. Another community also posted about the damage on Ring’s “Neighbors Public Safety Service” message board.

A car parked near 1450 South West Temple with two broken windows. (Courtesy of SLCPD)

A car parked near 1450 South West Temple with a broken window (Courtesy of SLCPD)

A close-up shot of a partially shattered window from a car parked near 1450 South West Temple (Image courtesy of SLCPD)

Police arrived on scene to investigate the reports and said they found at least 10 damaged cars, many with at least one broken window.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe the suspect(s) fired BBs through a pellet gun to shoot out the windows. The vandalism caused an estimated $1,000 in damage. Police said they are working on finding the owners of the damaged cars to notify them.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ballpark community members who live in or work in the area are asked to check doorbell and security cameras to help identify those who are responsible for the vandalism. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Salt Lake City Police Department non-emergency line at 801-799-3000.

Anyone with a car that was damaged in the vandalism and has not yet filed a police report with the SLCPD can file a report online through the department’s online reporting portal.