WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck rolled over in Weber County in an area that Mountain Green Fire officials said happens regularly.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Mountain Green Fire Protection District reported on their Facebook “another semi rollover in the unfortunately normal spot” — located on I-84 westbound, before the power plant.

The last rollover in that spot, Mountain Green Fire said, was just 17 days ago.

The driver of the semi-truck reportedly exited the vehicle through the windshield and had no injuries, according to Mountain Green Fire.

The semi-truck that rolled over was reportedly carrying wire spools. Mountain Green Fire examined the cargo to make sure there were no other potential dangers.

“Luckily NO HAZMAT, but one of these days we may not be so lucky,” Mountain Green Fire said on Facebook.

Additionally, Mountain Green Fire said they spread absorbent on the leaking fuel and oil.

Five Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, along with Weber Fire District, South Weber Fire Department, and Mountain Green Fire, as the location of the rollover is where the three counties come together, according to Mountain Green Fire.

Fire units reportedly cleared in about 30 minutes, but it took about 2.5 hours for the recovery company to clean up the scene and get the truck back up.