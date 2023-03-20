KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck pinned a car against the barricade on I-15 near Kaysville on Monday, said Utah Highway Patrol.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told ABC4 the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-15 near milepost 325. The driver of the semi-truck reportedly attempted to change lanes to the left and did not see the car next to him.

(Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

(Image courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The truck pushed the into the median barricade, pinning it against the wall. According to Sgt. Roden, the driver of the car had to be extracted from the car but does not appear to have any major injuries.

As a result of the crash, the dump trailer the semi-truck was hauling rolled onto its side, spilling its contents onto the interstate.

The HOV lane and far left of northbound I-15 are closed as a result of the crash. The southbound HOV lane is additionally closed for emergency crews.