PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Park City Police Department vehicle was hit by a semi-truck Tuesday morning while an officer was assisting a crash on U.S. Highway 40, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 that a PCPD officer was dispatched to assist with a crash involving a Ford Focus on the side of eastbound Highway 40 around 7 a.m. on Jan. 10.

The officer was in his vehicle when a semi-truck hauling two trailers lost control and crashed into the back of the police car with his trailer.

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol

First responders at the scene determined the officer suffered minor to moderate injuries. He was transported to a local hospital by another police officer.

The semi-truck driver was unharmed.

No further information is available at this moment.