SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A semi-truck caught fire Monday, Aug. 8, causing significant delays in Parley’s Canyon in the Wasatch Front.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, on Monday afternoon, a semi-truck’s brakes caught on fire while driving westbound I-80 in Parley’s Canyon near the Quarry.

The fire then spread to the trailer portion of the semi-truck. Fortunately, the driver was able to safely pull the truck portion away from the trailer to minimize damage.

Video footage from the Utah Department of Transportation showed flames and smoke coming from the semi-trailer, as well as multiple fire trucks and police cars blocking traffic.

Traffic resumed in the area around 5 p.m., and all lanes were re-opened on I-80.