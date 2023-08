SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A semi-trailer carrying five horses was in a rollover crash on I-215 early Monday morning, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Dept.

Officials said fire crews had a “unique extraction” after an unfortunate rollover involving five horses.

Courtesy of Salt Lake City Fire

The horses were reportedly successfully removed from the scene of the accident and taken to a veterinarian in good condition.

FedEx employees also helped corral the horses, officials said.

No further information is currently available.