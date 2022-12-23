SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City man who claimed to be a millionaire and was accused of holding a woman captive in his home and assaulting her has been sentenced to serve time in jail and will be placed on probation following his release.

Ramone Martinez, 40, was sentenced to serve three terms of zero to five years in prison, but the prison time was suspended, and he will instead serve a one-year jail sentence with credit for time served. As such, Martinez will serve the remaining 86 days he has left on his sentence. He is to report to jail on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

The sentencing comes after Martinez accepted a plea deal to plead guilty to three of the five aggravated assault charges he was accused of. The remaining two aggravated assault charges as well as the one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of misdemeanor simple assault were dismissed with prejudice.

Martinez was originally arrested in December 2021 after a woman he reportedly kept in his home against her will sent her friend a text message asking for help. The woman’s friend alerted the police, who quickly responded.

Police said the woman was found in Martinez’s home with bruising around her eyes and complaining of rib pain. She told the police she was held captive, assaulted, and threatened to be killed, as well as strangled, held at knifepoint and gunpoint, and beaten with a belt.

Martinez reportedly admitted to strangling the woman along with having plans to take her to his home in Arizona later that night.