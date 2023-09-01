SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — We’re warning you — this story may have a cuteness overload. Viewer discretion is advised. That’s because Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City welcomed a healthy 84-pound male Hartmann’s mountain zebra foal on Tuesday.

The foal, whose name will be selected through sealed-bid donations to the zoo, is the son of mother Poppy and father Scooby. He was born at approximately 11:12 p.m. on Aug. 29. Those interested in participating in the naming should send an email to champions@hoglezoo.org.

Zoo officials say zebra babies gestate for about 12 months in the womb. The bouncing baby boy was born naturally in the zoo’s birth stall and was standing within 30 minutes. Rather than be in the room while Poppy gave birth, zookeepers watched the birth on high-definition cameras so as not to disturb nature’s processes.

“He is already showing positive signs of getting used to his long legs, like jumping, kicking, and ‘zoomies,’ which is a natural behavior for babies in the wild who must quickly be on the move from predators after birth,” stated a press release from the zoo. Luckily for Poppy, Scooby, and the baby, there are no predators to worry about at Hogle Zoo.

This is Poppy’s third successful birth at the zoo. The new baby joins a brother, Corkeey, and a half-brother, Wallace, both born in the last 13 months. There are also three other female zebras at the zoo — Bryce, Ziva, and Zibby.

Zoogoers can meet the new foal this weekend at Hogle Zoo in the east side yard.