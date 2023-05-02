SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A second victim was found collapsed in a field connected to the Glendale Golf Course after a shooting at a Salt Lake City soccer game Monday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Sgt. Mark Wian, SLCPD, says the second victim was found collapsed in the field around 10 p.m., over two hours after the investigation began, having reportedly run from the scene.

They were found by a SLCPD K9 Unit, Wian says, and officers rendered medical aid for several minutes until firefighters and paramedics arrived. This individual is reportedly in serious condition at this time.

At around 7:30 p.m. on May 1, SLC 911 received multiple reports of a shooting at 17th South River Park, says Brent Weisberg, SLCPD. Officers immediately responded to the scene.

A person on a bike rode up to the parking lot and started shooting, Weisberg reports. The suspect reportedly then turned and began shooting at a crowd of people on the soccer field.

Initially, one person was sent to the hospital in critical condition as a result.

After the shooting, officers had searched the immediate area of the park and neighborhood but “did not locate any nor did they see any signs pointing to someone that far from the scene,” Wian says.

“We had a soccer field full of people who were enjoying the evening when the gunfire rang out,” Weisberg states.

A suspect has not been identified at this time — SLCPD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the shooter. If you have any information about this incident or the shooter, please contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

No further information is currently available.