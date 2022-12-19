KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – A threat of a school shooting through social media led Entheos Academy – a local Utah charter school – to cancel classes on Monday, Dec. 19, at both of its locations in Magna and Kearns.

Officials with Entheos Academy said they were informed by police of a shooting threat made to the Kearns campus on Snapchat. A possible second shooting threat was made on Instagram at the Magna campus.

Entheos Academy said in both threats, specific students were named as targets. The families of those students have reportedly been notified. The announcement of canceling classes went out to parents late on Sunday night when Entheos Academy officials said to keep children at home while police investigate the threats.

Entheos Academy said that as of Monday morning, a suspect in the threats has been identified by police and charges have reportedly been filed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We truly appreciate the vigilant school community that we have at Entheos Academy,” the charter school said. “It was the alertness and responsiveness of a parent and student that brought these threats to the attention of the police.”

Entheos Academy asked parents to continue to closely monitor their children’s social media and to report anything concerning to the police, the school administration, or through the SafeUT app.

Police are reportedly still investigating the threats to determine if there are other suspects as well as the credibility of the threats.