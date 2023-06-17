MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — A school bus with about 20 kids on board rear-ended a passenger car after debris across the southbound I-15 created a hazard on Saturday, June 17, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Around 5:10 p.m., officials say a vehicle lost the load it was carrying spreading debris across the I-15 near 8500 South. They say cars were slowing and stopping on the freeway to avoid the debris.

One passenger car was attempting to avoid debris and slowed down on the road when a school bus was unable to stop in time behind it and rear-ended the car. Officials say the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries “as a precaution.” There were no reported injuries on the bus.

The crash shut down four lanes on the I-15 for clean-up. As of about 7:30 p.m., UHP officials said the school bus was waiting for a tow truck and the 20 students were waiting to be picked up by another school bus.

The closed lanes are expected to open around 8:30 p.m., according to officials. Details on the students and the school bus were not immediately released.