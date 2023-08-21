SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An unknown person claiming to be a police lieutenant has been calling community members demanding money and threatening jail or prison time, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

On Monday, Aug. 21, the State of Utah reportedly notified the SLCPD’s sex offender registry unit that the caller, using the name “Lt. Goff,” had been calling sex offenders and telling them they were not in compliance with their registration.

SLCPD said there is no one employed at the department by the last name of “Goff.”

Police said to never call community members and demand money, under any circumstance.

According to SLCPD, scammers have previously used identities of real SLCPD employees and have “spoofed” their caller ID to show an actual Salt Lake City Corporation phone number.

The police department said people should never provide personal identifying information, credit card numbers or other financial data, or conduct transactions after receiving an unsolicited request.

Additionally, SLCPD said they and other law enforcement agencies will never demand or accept gift cards to satisfy a claim or obligation.

Police recommend community members keep their guard up and disconnect their phones if they believe they are being scammed.

People can verify whether a SLCPD employee is trying to reach them by calling their non-emergency line at 801-799-3000.

People who believe they may have been the victim of a scam and have sent in money are encouraged to file a police report online or by calling 801-799-3000.