SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah, meet Jaisa! The newest member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Salt Lake City Field Office.

Jaisa, a recent graduate of the ATF’s 10-week explosive detection training program, is Salt Lake City’s new Explosives Detection Canine.

Described by officials as a highly skilled and conditioned canine, Jaisa has been trained to detect not only explosives and their residue but also post-blast evidence.

Jaisa’s training, ATF says, equips her to play a vital role in the identification and prevention of potential threats within Salt Lake City’s community.

ATF Public Information Officer, Crystal K. McCoy says that one of the unique aspects of this canine program is the conditioning given to these animals to detect not just explosives but also firearms and ammunition concealed in multiple ways. These animals specialize in identifying smokeless powder and other explosive fillers.

Jaisa and other ATF-trained canines have the ability to uncover hidden firearms, ammunition, and explosive materials in containers, vehicles, on individuals, or even buried underground.

This combination of skills, McCoy says, makes these canines a valuable tool for local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in their efforts to combat violent crime.

McCoy continues saying Jaisa’s work is backed by the expertise and collaboration of the National Response Team, Explosives Technology Branch, ATF Laboratories, Certified Explosives Specialists, and the ATF Firearms Branch and Tracing Center.