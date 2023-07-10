SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — A local cherry grower, and owner of Rowley’s Red Barn, Phil Rowley, was named the 2023 “Cherry Industry Person of the Year.” Rowley explains how he got there, and what’s so special about Utah’s tart cherries.

Rowley’s family has been devoted to growing fruit since 1913, and he told ABC4 he grew up working with his dad on the farm. Rowley said in his day cherries were mainly used for dessert. However, in the 80s and early 90s, when cherry prices were low, Rowley developed a cherry-drying process, and it changed the game.

“They’re very good for you. That’s the thing that you need to know. They used to be a dessert item, ya know, how often do we eat cherry pie anymore?” Rowley said. “So, the dried cherries have really been a healthy alternative to the sugar products that most people have.”

A press release states that Rowley’s drying process “created one of the most sought-after tart cherry products on the market today.”

Rowley said he grew up working on a fruit farm with his dad, and now he has carried that tradition on with his own sons.

“I know my father loved working with me and my brother, we were all together,” Rowley said. “And I love working with my sons in that capacity, growing fruit and being with them is the greatest.”

Rowley and his sons in front of the farm Rowley and his sons on a tractor Rowley and his sons riding an ATV on the farm

Courtesy of Phil Rowley

In 1984, he and his sons opened Rowley’s South Ridge Farms which has now expanded to over 900 acres. In 1999, they opened Rowley’s Red Barn which quickly became known for delicious fresh fruit, homemade ice cream, scratch bakery, and an array of cherry products.

“You can have dried tart cherries and they’re very healthy for you and they’re good to snack on,” Rowley said.