SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Wendy’s is renovating their Sandy store, offering 100 people free food for a year.

The grand opening will occur at 10665 S Auto Mall Dr., in Sandy, Utah, on July 29. According to a press release, the first 100 people in line at 10:30 a.m. when the dining room opens will win a VIP ticket for free food for a year with purchase.

The renovations, which will be completed throughout 2023, will feature brighter dining areas, new Coca-Cola® Freestyle® beverage dispensers, as well as more modern and contemporary designs.

According to the press release, in order to be eligible for free food, customers must be 16 or older and be present in line when the store opens. Customers must then make a purchase in order to receive the free food card, which entitles the customer to come back to that store once a week for a free sandwich, salad, or breakfast biscuit.

The Sandy store will also feature Wendy’s all-new Frosty Cream Cold Brew, which is coffee paired with Vanilla Frosty creamer, syrups swirled together, and served over ice. The BOGO $1 deal is also back through September 10 — if you buy a Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken, 10 PC Nuggets, or Medium Frosty, you can get a second one for $1.

For more information, customers can visit Wendy’s website.