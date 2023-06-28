SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy Police are seeking two suspects involved in fraud.
Police say the two suspects seen below committed fraud using stolen credit cards and identification.
If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case SY23-33026.
“Identity theft occurs when someone uses your personal information such as your name, Social Security number, credit card number or other identifying information, without your permission to commit fraud or other crimes,” the Utah Dept. of Public Safety states. “Identity theft is a serious crime. People whose identities have been stolen can spend months or years – and their hard-earned money – cleaning up the mess thieves have made of their good name and credit record. In the meantime, victims may lose job opportunities, be refused loans, education, housing or cars, or even get arrested for crimes they didn’t commit.”
If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft, here’s what to do, according to DPS:
- Gather all the information and documentation you can about the crime that’s occurred against you.
- Contact the fraud departments of any one of the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your credit file. The fraud alert requests creditors to contact you before opening any new accounts or making any changes to your existing accounts. As soon as the credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the other two credit bureaus will be automatically notified to place fraud alerts, and all three credit reports will be sent to you free of charge.
- Equifax (800) 997-2493
Experian (888) 397-3742
Trans Union (800) 680-7289
- Notify your bank of the loss of your personal information and close the accounts that you know or believe have been tampered with or opened fraudulently.
- Use the ID Theft Affidavit when disputing new unauthorized accounts.
- File a police report. Get a copy of the report to submit to your creditors and others that may require proof of the crime.
- File your complaint with the FTC. The FTC maintains a database of identity theft cases used by law enforcement agencies for investigations. Filing a complaint also helps them learn more about identity theft and the problems victims are having so that they can better assist you.
- Contact the Identity Theft Data Clearinghouse at 1-877-ID-THEFT.
- File a report through the Utah Attorney General’s IRIS website.