SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy Police are seeking two suspects involved in fraud.

Police say the two suspects seen below committed fraud using stolen credit cards and identification.

Courtesy of Sandy Police

Courtesy of Sandy Police

Courtesy of Sandy Police

If you have any information on these suspects, please contact Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case SY23-33026.

“Identity theft occurs when someone uses your personal information such as your name, Social Security number, credit card number or other identifying information, without your permission to commit fraud or other crimes,” the Utah Dept. of Public Safety states. “Identity theft is a serious crime. People whose identities have been stolen can spend months or years – and their hard-earned money – cleaning up the mess thieves have made of their good name and credit record. In the meantime, victims may lose job opportunities, be refused loans, education, housing or cars, or even get arrested for crimes they didn’t commit.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If you believe you have been a victim of identity theft, here’s what to do, according to DPS: