SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy Police and a few victims were witnesses to erratic driving, crashed vehicles, a pulled gun, and then a chase Wednesday morning — and the driver is facing numerous charges as a result.

Abraham Ocejo, 31, of Midvale, was eventually found with suspected marijuana and methamphetamines, along with baggies and a scale. While the gun found on his person turned out to only be a pellet gun, police said it appeared to be a real firearm until closely inspected.

Witnesses told Sandy Police the incident began in the parking lot of a coffee shop in the 7900 block of S. 1300 East at around 7 a.m. Ocejo pulled into the lot and began doing donuts with his Dodge Ram. He struck a vehicle, pinning it in place and keeping it from leaving. Ocejo then allegedly pulled his gun and pointed it out the window directly at the driver of the struck vehicle. The truck and vehicle were driver’s side door to driver’s side door, putting Ocejo only feet from the driver.

When police arrived at the scene, they reported finding Ocejo passed out in his Ram. As they attempted to speak to him, he awoke and put his truck into gear. Ocejo allegedly escaped the parking lot and headed south on 1300 East at approximately 70 mph, evading police.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After running his license plate, officers began patrolling around Ocejo’s home, eventually tracking him down on S. 150 East in Midvale at around 1:30 p.m. While the officers began following Ocejo in unmarked vehicles, Ocejo seemed to realize he was being followed and fled from police when they attempted a traffic stop.

Ocejo fled down 9000 South near Monroe St. when he allegedly struck another vehicle. On exiting his truck, he allegedly threw his pistol out of the window. He was taken into custody and admitted to taking meth earlier in the day, not remembering his earlier incidents. He also allegedly told police he did not know what day or time it was.

Ocejo faces charges of aggravated assault, threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to stop at command of police, two counts of accident involving property damage, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.