SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy officials donated surplus equipment from the city’s fire department on Wednesday, Feb. 1, to help a community in central Mexico that is in need of emergency gear.

Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski, and Fire Chief Jeff Basset, presented an extrication tool commonly known as “Jaws of Life” to representatives from the city of Zacatecas, Mexico today. Extrication tools are used by emergency rescue teams to assist in the extrication of victims involved in vehicle accidents, as well as other rescues in small spaces.

Zacatecas has a population of about 160,000 but only has 39 firefighters, the press release stated.

The fire department was able to free up the tool after the Sandy City Council received funding for new battery-operated extrication equipment, officials said.

“Near or far, we support the comradery and the mission of first responders and are pleased to be in a position to help save lives,” Zoltanski said.

Salvador Lazalde, president of the Federation of Mexicans United in Utah, says many cities in Mexico lack the budget to purchase important lifesaving equipment like this. The Federation has in the past facilitated several donations of ambulances, school buses, medical equipment, and more from cities across Utah.

In fact, two cities in Mexico are currently using firefighter “turnout” uniforms that still bear the Sandy City Fire Department logo.