SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy man arrested in January for murder was charged with allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in late February.

In January 2023, Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, was arrested for one first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder and one second-degree felony charge of obstruction of justice. It appears those charges have not been filed. However, he is now facing different charges.

Upshaw was charged on Feb. 22 with three first-degree felony charges, one count of rape of a child, and two counts of sodomy upon a child.

According to the court documents, Upshaw met up with the victim at a motel after the victim was invited by her friend via Snapchat. When the minor arrived at the motel, her friend was not there, but Upshaw was.

The victim said that she recognized Upshaw and knew he sold marijuana. Upsaw reportedly asked the victim if she was single, and the victim responded she was but that she wasn’t interested in that right now.

According to the victim, she and Upshaw “smoked weed and chilled” on the motel beds. Upshaw then reportedly again asked her if she was single, to which she replied yes, but that she wasn’t interested in anyone.

The victim said Upshaw gave her a blue and white oval pill, and she took it. She said she passed out, and that is when Upshaw allegedly raped and sodomized her.

After the incident, the victim went to a hospital for a sexual assault examination. An approved search warrant was served on Upshaw, and a swab from his mouth was conducted. According to forensic scientists, DNA analysis comparison strongly supported the case.

An officer from Unified Police Department asked that Upshaw be held without bail.