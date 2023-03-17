TRIGGER WARNING: This content includes information about child pornography. Report child pornography to law enforcement by contacting the ICAC Tip Line at (801)-281-1211 or your local law enforcement agency.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — Sandy man faces 10 felonies for possessing child porn, some of it allegedly LDS themed.

Roland E. Westrup, 23, was charged in the 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a 2nd-degree felony. He could be put away for up to 15 years for each charge, if that is the case, he could be in jail for life.

He was allegedly using Discord to upload child porn. Law Enforcement was able to track Westrup down and question him about the alleged child porn. Westrup agreed to speak with law enforcement and confessed that he had been the person who possessed the child porn.

He reportedly would download child porn, and then delete it afterward, in what officers said was likely a practice to avoid discovery by law enforcement.

Westrup admitted to engaging in sexually-charged fantasy conversations where he discussed sexually abusing male children in his church congregation. He also said he engaged in religiously-themed sexual fantasies, such as LDS missionaries sexually abusing children.

Westrup admitted he had possessed animated child porn depicting a young Joseph Smith, founder of the LDS church in sexual situations.

Prosecutors have requested that Westrup be held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail pending trial.