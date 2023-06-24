WARNING: This story contains subject matter that may be disturbing to some readers.

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy man has been charged in a second incident of sexual abuse of a woman he met on a dating app.

Samuel Faber, 42, was charged Thursday, June 22 in the 3rd District Court with three counts of forcible sexual abuse (second-degree felony).

Authorities say Faber started talking with the victim on a dating app back in June of 2022. Faber allegedly tried “several times” to meet up, but the two did not do so until a year later, in June of 2023.

“Eventually, [victim] was invited to Faber’s residence, and she agreed,” an affidavit states. The victim allegedly told Faber that she “was not interested in sex, or a hookup, and Faber indicated that he understood.”

Once at Faber’s residence, the victim sat with him on his back porch, reportedly eating pizza and drinking alcohol. The affidavit states that the victim “didn’t want to drink too much,” as she had to drive home.

Faber allegedly pushed her to drink, and offered for her to stay the night, which she declined. The affidavit states that Faber asked her if she had been divorced because she “wouldn’t have sex with her ex,” and then began to talk about his own ex-wife, and how she “wouldn’t put out.”

After allegedly describing himself as a sexual person and saying he “really likes sex,” Faber grabbed the victim’s face and told her to give him a kiss, the affidavit states.

Authorities say Faber continued making unwanted advances, until the victim got up to leave. Faber then allegedly “invited her into the hot tub,” before getting angry about the situation, the affidavit states. The victim then left his residence.

Faber is currently in Salt Lake County Jail on pending aggravated sexual assault charges for an

incident that is alleged to have occurred in March 2022, in which he is reported to have brandished a firearm during the alleged assault.

In the previous incident, the victim met Faber on the Mutual dating app, which is meant for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The two reportedly chatted for a few days before meeting up on March 6, 2022.