SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his brother and attempted to disarm a police officer.

Venu Lauina Masina, 29, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and disarming a police officer, a first-degree felony.

On Saturday night, May 20, Masina allegedly stabbed his brother in the right upper chest and the right side of his neck. According to the probable cause, the two are brothers and resided in the same home.

When officers arrived, Masina’s brother was laying on his back with blood on his shirt and several other family members were putting pressure on his chest. Masina’s brother told officers that his brother had stabbed him.

Masina was laying on the ground on his side not responding to officers, the report states. However, when they attempted to get him to respond, he suddenly turned his back and reached for an officer’s firearm, but was restrained.

Masina was booked into the Salt Lake County jail around 2 a.m. on May 21, where he will await further charges and the possibility of bail.