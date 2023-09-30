WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Sandy man and cyclist was killed in a touring bus accident on Friday, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 29, at around 10 a.m., police received reports of an accident involving a cyclist and a touring bus. Officials said the accident occurred on Pine Canyon Road, a paved mountain road near Midway.

A Sandy man who had been cycling on the road was reportedly critically injured in the crash. He was airlifted to a local hospital where police said he passed away due to his injuries.

No one on the bus was injured in the crash, officials said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy. We thank all of our first responders, including our 911 dispatchers, for serving so well through these tragic situations,” the sheriff’s office stated in a release.

Pine Canyon Road remained closed from the Wasatch Mountain State Park entrance to the intersection of 224 and Guardsman Pass Road for a couple of hours following the crash, so that law enforcement could conduct a crash investigation.

Wasatch County Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, and AirMed also responded to this incident. The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.