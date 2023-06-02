SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — A 10-month-old child has been hospitalized after nearly drowning in a bathtub at a Sandy home on Friday.

Sgt. Greg Moffitt, Sandy Police, says the call came in just before 11:30 a.m. and officers responded to the area of 11700 S Brisbane Dr.

A father was reportedly bathing his 10-month-old child, who was sitting in a bathing chair in the bathtub.

Police say the father heard something outside the bathroom and went to check. When he came back, he reportedly found the child in the water.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers gave CPR to the child until fire personnel arrived and took over.

The child was then taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the Primary Children’s Hospital.

Police say that the child is in stable condition at this time.

No further information is currently available.