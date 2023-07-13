SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — In celebration of its 30th anniversary, the original cast of The Sandlot will soon be coming to Salt Lake City. Fans will be able to watch the the classic movie with eight of the original cast members on the actual baseball diamond where filming took place.

This upcoming event will see cast members coming together yet again, along with members of the filming crew. It’s set for August 5 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the baseball diamond located at 1392 Glenrose Drive in Salt Lake City.

The event has been held since 2013, bringing teams of local fans to the venue for a chance to experience the magic once again. Its unique concept came about as its creators were looking for a way to celebrate the movie and its roots here in Utah.

According to Marshall Moore, organizer and Vice President of Operations with Utah Film Studios: “I thought, well, Field of Dreams has been showing the movie on the [actual] Field of Dreams. I said, well, we have our own Field of Dreams right here in Salt Lake City, the [actual] Sandlot where the movie was filmed…”

In addition to the screening, those fans in attendance can meet the Sandlot cast as they sign autographs, take pictures, and answer questions.

Anyone unable to make it on August 5 can attend a separate event the night prior, August 4, hosted by the Salt Lake Bees.

“We did this event in 2013 for the 20th anniversary and then in 2018 for the 25th anniversary… Everybody loves seeing the characters come out. The actors love coming back out to Salt Lake and reminiscing about their time filming the movie,” says Kraig Williams, Director of Communications for the Salt Lake Bees.

Ticket holders will be able to attend a meet and greet watch cast members throw out ceremonial first pitches. The night’s game will end with fireworks reminiscent of the iconic 4th of July scene in the movie.