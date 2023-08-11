leeds, west yorkshire, united kingdom – 25 august 2021: salvation army symbol on the community hall in nile street leeds

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salvation Army is reportedly giving 600 backpacks to children in Salt Lake City.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Salvation Army will host their “Back-To-School-Bash” for families on the west side of Salt Lake City. The event will take place at 438 S. 900 West, from 10 a.m. to noon.

At this event, the charity will reportedly provide 600 backpacks full of donated school supplies to elementary school children in need.

Representatives from The Salvation Army said they will also be donating children’s shoes and winter coats.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to The Salvation Army, families spend nearly $200 on school supplies. The charity hopes that through this event, families can feel less of a financial burden, using the money they would have spent on school supplies on other needs.

The backpacks will be filled with notebooks, crayons, glue sticks, rulers, colored markers, pens, and pencil boxes, according to the charity.

Captain James Combs, from the Salvation Army Salt Lake City Corps, said they are doing this to help kids get started in a positive direction.

“When kids have the proper tools they need, success in school can be much easier to achieve,” he said.

The backpacks and supplies were reportedly provided from private contributions and donations from Comcast, Parsons Behle Latimer Law Firm, Security Services Federal Credit Union, Sports Clips, and Little Caesars Pizza.

The Salvation Army reportedly gives assistance to those in need by providing food, disaster relief, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing, and opportunities for underprivileged children.