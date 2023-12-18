SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City is being rebuilt one brick at a time. Not literally, of course, but through Lego.

Philip Sadler is the mastermind behind Salt Lego City, an account on Instagram that showcases some of Salt Lake’s greatest monuments, locations, and personalities reimagined in Lego form.

Intricately designed using only Lego bricks, Sadler has put together iconic locations such as the Delta Center, the Salt Lake Temple, and his personal favorite, the City County Building. Sadler said the project is his way of relaxing and something he was doing long before he started the account.

“I really enjoy designing Lego sets. Even if no one ever saw them or no one ever interacted with them, it’s one of those things that kind of brings me peace. It’s like solving a crossword puzzle,” explained Sadler.

Each project is like solving a complex puzzle. Sadler said buildings like the Salt Lake Temple have incredible detail and there were a “million little puzzles” to put together to get each specific shape and window well.

Architecture and iconic landmarks aren’t new to Lego. The brick-building company has released many world-renowned locations in Lego form, including the New York City skyline and the White House. Sadler said he had never seen a building he drove by every day and he wanted to bring that magic home.

“I like the idea of people looking at something and saying ‘Wow! I know that spot!’ Especially with Lego, that’s hard to do,” said Sadler. “It’s very rare to see something that you drive by every day created in this Lego medium.”

Part of that magic, he said, also comes from the form itself. Sadler believes there is something nostalgic about Lego that comes from the familiarity of it, whether they’ve played with Lego in the past or they’ve seen creations from other people.

Sadler’s inspiration comes from many different areas. His 11-year-old daughter usually helps out with the projects and he said a lot of ideas come from her. Other ideas are crowdsourced from comments left on social media. Sadler keeps a running list of ideas that he picks from when he needs a new project.

He said the next step is to make instructions for each of his designed sets so that others can build locations themselves, though that is proving to be a puzzle of its own.

“I’ve already started the process. I have instructions for four of the sets now. I’m hoping to do one every week or two from this point forward,” Sadler explained. “I’m almost done with the instructions for the City County Building and would love to see that one build in real life, whether it’s something I’ve done myself or that someone picks up and builds it.”

Sadler said the Instagram page has helped move his passions forward and he hopes that it can inspire others to pursue and share their passions as well.

In the meantime, Sadler said he would love to collaborate with other Lego builders — whether they want to build or learn how to design different sets, he is open to the possibilities.

“In the future, I would love for Salt Lego City to not just be my thing but something that people can submit or build or come together and put together as well,” said Sadler.