SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve.

The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the suspect got into a “verbal altercation” with a woman he lives with and has been in an intimate relationship with. When the woman attempted to leave in her car, the suspect allegedly got into the car with her and pulled out a knife.

“[The suspect] threatened the victim with a knife by telling her that he would kill her and demanding that she drive away,” the affidavit said. “[The suspect] made the victim drive around for approximately 30 minutes while threatening her against her will.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The woman reported fearing for her life, telling police that she felt she was at risk of either being killed or seriously hurt by the suspect. At one point during the drive, the suspect allegedly grabbed the woman’s face, but reportedly didn’t leave any marks.

The suspect allegedly forced the woman to drive down a dead-end road and told the woman that if she left the car or called the police, he would stab her, according to the affidavit.

Police were later called by the victim, where police reportedly found the two at the woman’s home, along with the alleged knife used.

According to police, the two have had prior domestic incidents and the suspect is currently on felony probation for violating a protective order.