SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Results from Election Day were certified across Utah on Tuesday, Nov. 22, making them official. Included in those results was the resounding support from Salt Lake City voters for a new $85 million bond that would support parks, trails, and open spaces in the city.

The bond will be used for a variety of projects across the city, including the new 17-acre Glendale Park at the old Raging Waters waterpark site on 1700 South. When completed, the park will be the newest regional park (like Liberty and Sugar House Parks) in more than 60 years

Other projects include improving Liberty Park with a new playground for all abilities and a new park at the Fleet Block in the Granary District. Aside from new green spaces, the $85 million bond will also fund improvements to the water quality and habitats at the Jordan River and Emigration Creek. It will also complete the connection of Folsom Trail to the Jordan River Parkway Trail.

“Salt Lakers love the outdoors, they love their community green spaces, and I’m thrilled to see such broad support for new parks, trails, and open spaces in every corner of our capital city,” said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “This bond will bring about generational change for our neighborhoods, and I can’t wait to see it take shape.”

According to Salt Lake City officials, funding for the bond will be obtained in multiple tranches over 20 years. Some projects funded by the bond have already completed conceptual design and public engagement while others are underway. Other projects won’t begin until bond funding is issued.