SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Renovations on the historic Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City are continuing into a fourth year.

Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared an update on the renovations, including what was worked on throughout 2022 and what is planned for 2023.

Work on much of the area is expected to be completed in 2023 with the Church Office Building plaza, Main Street plaza, and the gardens and facilities in the northwest corner of Temple Square all expected to be completed in the fall. The plazas are expected for completion in early fall, while the facilities and gardens are planned for late fall.

Crews are also expected to complete the structural work of three new floors on the north side of the temple and begin finishing work on the project.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Crews will continue the construction of guest experience pavilions on the south side of the temple while continuing work to earthquake-proof the temple itself. Work on the temple will include installing structural steel frames inside the tower spires, and begin installing a base isolator system. The temple’s stonewalls and towers will also be reinforced through vertical drilling from the wall and tower columns to connect post-tensioned cables to the new foundation.

More work around the Square will start throughout the new year, including renovations to the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Beehive House, and the Lion House.

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The renovations continue to build on what was already a busy year for the temple in 2022, where many areas surrounding the temple were excavated for new gardens, or to install reinforced concrete beams under the existing foundations.

The temple grounds also have newly installed waterproofing and snow-melting heating conduits placed in the Church Office Building plaza, which will also be installed in the Main Street plaza as well. With the waterproofing and snow-melting heating conduits in place, crews have begun paving work in the Church Office Building plaza.

Temple Square has been closed for renovations since 2019 and is expected to fully open after renovations are completed in 2025.