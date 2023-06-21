SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake swimmers will be diving in and taking part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) on Friday, June 23.

As part of a global initiative to raise awareness of swimming lessons and water safety, several Salt Lake swim schools and recreation facilities will be participating in the event, coordinated by the World Waterpark Association.

Locally, Goldfish Swim School and the West Valley City Family Fitness Center will be participating in the event with in-pool lessons as well as water safety demos. For details for individual facilities, you may check their websites above.

In addition, hundreds of swim instructors in the majority of states across the U.S. and countries around the world will be kicking off the start of summer by teaching vital water safety skills to participants. All facilities will be teaching the same 30-minute lesson provided by WLSL. The event is free and open to the public.

Research released by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in 2021 shows drowning has become the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4. A statistic WLSL wants to see change for the better. Since its inception in 2010, more than 350,000 children and adults have participated in lifesaving WLSL lessons in 51 countries.

The WLSL encourages everyone to always be water-aware and offers the following water safety tips: