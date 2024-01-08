SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — School officials in Salt Lake City could make a final decision Tuesday on whether or not to close four elementary schools later this year.

In November, the Salt Lake City School District recommended closing four elementary schools: Hawthorne, M. Lynn Bennion, Mary W. Jackson and Riley elementaries.

The proposed closures come as the K-6 population in the district is shrinking. Instead of spending money on build costs for these schools, the district said it wants to use those resources to boost student learning.

Seven of the district’s 27 elementary schools were studied on a list of criteria, including the number of enrolled students, how walkable their immediate neighborhoods are and how many more years the buildings were expected to be operational. Four of the seven schools examined ended up on the chopping block.

Last month, parents voiced their concerns over the potential school closings at a public hearing.

On Tuesday, the Board of Education could vote on the district’s recommendation during its meeting at the West High School Auditorium. The meeting is slated to start at 5:30 p.m.

In November, Superintendent Elizabeth Grant said if any schools are closed, the district will work on making the transition as smooth as possible for students, parents and teachers.

Additionally, if the board votes to close schools, it will mean that the boundaries across the district will change, affecting roughly half of the district’s elementary schools.