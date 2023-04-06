An SLCPD patrol car at the scene of a swatting incident that took place on Thursday, April 6, 2023 (Image courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City police responded to a call of a shooting and possible hostage situation that turned out to be a false report on Thursday morning — a kind of incident known as “swatting.”

The FBI defines “swatting” as making a hoax call to 911 to get a response from law enforcement, typically involving a SWAT team. The FBI said swatting is sometimes done for revenge against a person, but other times it’s just a prank. However, there are swatting incidents that have turned deadly.

Officers said they received the report just after 5 a.m. on April, 6. Officers were reportedly told there was a shooting and a hostage situation at a home near 1400 West and Gillespie Avenue in the Poplar Grove neighborhood.

SLCPD said officers throughout the city immediately responded and developed a plan to address the situation, including contacting the property owner. The homeowner confirmed with police no one in the home was hurt or being held against their will.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said the false reports pose significant dangers to officers and the community, but the graveyard patrol officers handled the call well.

“Our police officers performed as we expected to keep everyone safe,” said Chief Brown. “I would like to thank the women and men of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Our graveyard patrol officers from across the city handled this incident with professionalism and great care to ensure their safety and the safety of those in this neighborhood. These are dynamic situations that can result in significant consequences if the caller is identified.”

In the State of Utah, making a false alarm is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison, if it alleges an ongoing act, an imminent threat, or if it causes injury or death of another person. Otherwise, a false alarm is a class B misdemeanor.