SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — On May 11, 1980, Salt Lake Police found the body of Celedon Archuleta, 76 in his S. 900 West home. Now, 43 years later, police are still searching for his killer.

According to police Archuleta’s body was found after someone entered his home, beat him to death, and then “ransacked the house.” However, they have never been able to identify a suspect in the murder.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has interviewed multiple people and has utilized new forensic technology to test evidence collected in 1980,” stated a press release from the department. “Unfortunately, no new leads resulted.”

Despite this, police say they believe there are still people who have information about Archuleta’s death.

“The victim was known to keep money in his home and the home had been completely ransacked,” states the department’s website. “An unknown amount of cash and a gun and toolbox full of tools was stolen.”

If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000 and reference case 80-34923.