SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for stealing multiple Pride flags in the Ballpark neighborhood this week.

In a news release, the police department said the thefts happened early Monday morning in the area of 1450 South Main Street. The case is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Multiple people reported their Pride flags stolen that morning, the department said. One homeowner also reported a broken fence.

Investigators are asking neighbors to check their home security footage and doorbell cameras for any images of the suspect. Those with information were asked to call 801-799-3000.

The Ballpark neighborhood is located immediately south of downtown Salt Lake City.